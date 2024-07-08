WWE Shares New Gate Record Coming Out Of Successful Money In The Bank PLE
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is in the books and there are a lot of talking points from an in-ring perspective. Solo Sikoa scored a pinfall victory over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the show's main event, Sami Zayn successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, and both Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank ladder matches. However, the event was an even bigger success outside the ring as WWE has officially announced that Money in the Bank 2024 became the highest-grossing company arena event in Canada in company history.
With the 2024 event setting new records for the company, WWE President Nick Khan had this to say. "Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process. The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media and production team led by Lee Fitting and, most importantly, our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership."
Over 45,000 fans filled the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Money in the Bank, as well as NXT Heatwave, the July 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown," and the "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto" comedy show on July 4. Viewership for Money in the Bank was also up by 46% from last year's record-setting event in London, England, and merchandise sales also set new records compared to the 2023 event.
John Cena also set records ahead of his retirement tour
Despite all of the in-ring action, the biggest talking point coming out of Money in the Bank 2024 is the news that John Cena will officially hang up his boots (as well as his hat, jorts, and wristbands) in 2025. Cena announced that 2025 will be his final year as a WWE Superstar, closing out what will end up being a 23-year career in the company. Many people originally thought that he would be retiring at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but it was later confirmed that he intends on wrestling from January until December.
Cena's announcement made international news given his star power both in and out of the wrestling business, to the point that his retirement news amassed a total of over 65 Million views across all social media platforms within 24 hours, according to WWE's PR team. This makes Cena's news the most viewed social segment WWE has had since WrestleMania 40 in April, which Cena was also part of as he made a cameo appearance in the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.
WWE will conclude its trip to Canada with the July 8 edition of "WWE Raw," which is set to take place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. The company will return to the United States for the July 9 edition of "WWE NXT," and the July 12 edition of "WWE SmackDown," the latter of which takes place in Cena's home state of Massachusetts at the DCU Center in Worcester. All of these shows will begin the build-up to the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event, which is set to take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3.