WWE Shares New Gate Record Coming Out Of Successful Money In The Bank PLE

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is in the books and there are a lot of talking points from an in-ring perspective. Solo Sikoa scored a pinfall victory over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the show's main event, Sami Zayn successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, and both Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank ladder matches. However, the event was an even bigger success outside the ring as WWE has officially announced that Money in the Bank 2024 became the highest-grossing company arena event in Canada in company history.

Advertisement

With the 2024 event setting new records for the company, WWE President Nick Khan had this to say. "Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process. The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media and production team led by Lee Fitting and, most importantly, our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership."

Over 45,000 fans filled the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Money in the Bank, as well as NXT Heatwave, the July 5 edition of "WWE SmackDown," and the "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto" comedy show on July 4. Viewership for Money in the Bank was also up by 46% from last year's record-setting event in London, England, and merchandise sales also set new records compared to the 2023 event.

Advertisement