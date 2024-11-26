WWE Star Lyra Valkyria Announced For Return To Irish Indie Promotion

Former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is heading back to her old stomping grounds, Over the Top Wrestling in Dublin, Ireland, to make an appearance against her former tag team partner. OTT made the "homecoming" announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 22. Valkyria and her former Woke Queen partner Debbie Keitel will be facing off on the promotion's December 21 show.

Fightful Select's Corey Brennan reported that some within the promotion were surprised, and only found out about Valkyria's return through the social media announcement. Those people were also reportedly surprised that Keitel would be returning alongside her. Those Fightful spoke to in OTT said it was expected to be a "really special moment" for the former tag team.

Fellow Irish wrestling stars Finn Balor and Judgment Day tag team partner JD McDonagh appeared for OTT at its 10th anniversary show back on October 26. The pair faced off against OTT Tag Team Champions, The Social Elite, and walked away with a victory in their home country after a moonsault and Coup De Grace. A source noted to Fightful that Balor and McDonagh's appearance was "felt throughout Irish wrestling" and they expected the same from Valkyria's visit to the promotion. Valkyria was last seen in the ring during a number one contender battle royal for the WWE Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia, where IYO SKY got the victory.

