Jim Ross Says This AEW Dynamite Match Slowed The Show Down

AEW's product gets quite a lot of flak online when it comes to Tony Khan's creative direction and business decisions. While AEW commentator Jim Ross often debunks or dismisses criticism, the veteran doesn't shy away from calling out segments that don't work, and on his "Grilling JR" podcast ahead of Full Gear, he pointed to one segment which he believes fans didn't care about.

"They had a match with Kris Statlander and [Hikaru] Shida which kinda slowed down the show — I thought," Ross said. "They worked hard, they had a good match, but I don't think anybody cared at that point in the show." The veteran then looked to "Hangman" Adam Page and Jay White, noting that their promo was very good, and that he looked forward to their match that would take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view last weekend. "I like both those guys; I think they're both potentially big stars and should have a great match."

Interestingly, Ross then noted that fans have yet to see the best of White, citing his work in NJPW, as well as praising Page for coming into his own lately. It remains to be seen what Ross thought about the finish to White and Page's match, as the "Switchblade" would ultimately get another victory over the increasingly mad cowboy. However, based on Page's reaction after the match, it seems like the rivalry will continue.

