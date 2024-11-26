AEW's Mercedes Mone On Controlling The Narrative With Her Website: 'Enough's Enough'

AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Moné has always got the wrestling world talking, whether it's due to her legions of diehard fans, her in-ring work, or her opinions on things that have recently been documented in her weekly newsletter "Moné Mag." The AEW star drops a new issue every Thursday, which often contains insight into what's been going on in her life, but during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Moné revealed one of the main reasons why she started the newsletter in the first place.

"This whole last two to three years, the internet, people just wanna create their own stories," Moné said. "Really [the website] was just to control the narrative and to get my voice back. Going on social media every single day and seeing these made up stories, it's like enough's enough." While each issue does dive into stories from Moné's tenure in WWE, it mostly covers the more recent events in her career, with the next issue likely to have some behind the scenes information on her recent match with Kris Statlander at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Since the newsletter was designed to take back the story of her own life, how has Moné dealt with the people who are still vocal detractors of her on social media? "Oh, things don't get to me at all anymore," Moné said. "I learned a long time ago to not let words affect me, because the internet used to affect me so much. Just the littlest things ... would ruin my whole day." Moné concluded by saying that she has learned to let negative comments roll off her back, which she admitted did take time to get used to.



