AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Addresses False Narratives About Her

Earlier this month, AEW's TBS Champion Mercedes Mone announced the launch of a new website that would grant fans access to her digital "Mone Mag" newsletter as well as a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life on the road and her closet. During a recent interview with "The Takedown on SI," Mone noted that her website came with an additional purpose — controlling the narratives around her.

Advertisement

"This whole last two to three years, the internet, people just want to create their own stories, create their own narrative," Mone said. "Finally I have my own website, MercedesMone.com. You can subscribe, get to know more about me. Every Thursday I put out a weekly 'Mone Magazine.' I talk weekly of different things that go on through my life, but really it was just to control the narrative and to get my voice back.

"Going on social media every single day and seeing these made-up stories, made up this, this, this, this, it's like enough's enough," Mone continued. "Let me just do things out of my own words and my own voice, and really to show the fans who I am, a whole different side of me, and let them know who The CEO is in this woman's division."

Advertisement

Since arriving to AEW in March, Mone, known as "The CEO," has remained undefeated in the ring. Along the way, she's also picked up two titles — that being the TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Championships — and an enforcer in the form of "The Brickhouse" Kamille. Most recently, Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear. Coming out of it, though, Mone is aiming to collect even more championship gold, while also continuing to elevate the AEW women's division.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown On SI" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.