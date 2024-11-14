AEW's Mercedes Mone Announces Launch Of New Website

Since joining AEW earlier this year, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has mainly updated fans on her thoughts and goings-on through the Mone Mag, sent through email. The magazine has been a mix of storyline and travelogue, with Mone talking about everything from storyline developments to her friendship with former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The online magazine now has a more permanent home: a website of its own. Mone took to X/Twitter to announce the new website along with volume 2 of her online magazine.

"New week ... New Mone Mag ... but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up," she wrote.

The website doesn't just have the Mone Mag, but also something called Closet Of The CEO, which has little detail other than "Coming Soon" on its landing page. The site also has an archive of memories, as long as a link to Mone's various musical endeavors, including her AEW theme song.

New week.. New #monemag .. but WAIT NEW WEBSITE TOO?! Somebody sound the alarm Moné Krew, we have just leveled up‼️😱🤯 🤑https://t.co/c4y41Kx8Db pic.twitter.com/gKcqgoSQJt — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) November 14, 2024

Mone is currently embroiled in a feud with former TBS Champion Kris Statlander. Mone and her flunkie Kamille tried to run down Statlander with a car on a recent edition of "AEW Dynamite." Kamille's inability to neutralize Statlander has led to Mone to put Kamille in the proverbial dog house. Following the attempted vehicular manslaughter, Kamille's arm was attacked by Statlander, leaving Kamille's ability to aide Mone at the upcoming Full Geat PPV up in the air. Mone and Statlander will face off for the AEW TBS Championship at the November 23 event in Newark, NJ.

