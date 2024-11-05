AEW's Mercedes Mone Opens Up About Relationship With WWE Star Bayley

On-screen, they've been fierce enemies. They also made history as the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Regardless of their status on television, though, Mercedes Mone and Bayley have always maintained a supportive friendship behind-the-scenes. In a recent edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone opened up about their friendship, which began over a decade ago.

Advertisement

"From the moment I met Bayley, we had an instant connection," Mone wrote. "I KNEW she was just like me. We loved wrestling in the same genuine way and became best friends instantly. I think she is my greatest opponent of all time because we are best friends. When I get to try the moves that I have wanted to try, Bayley gets it. Her love, passion, and drive for wrestling, like mine, has us trying to bring out the best in one another.

"We both also want the same for women's wrestling. I never felt a downside to wrestling her, either. If we didn't like how something went in a match, we would discuss it and try to fix it for the next one. In addition, I always knew I would be protected in the ring with her and t we would be creative in putting our match together."

Advertisement

While Mone and Bayley first came together under the banner of WWE, they now reside in separate companies. Bayley remains a regular fixture on the "WWE SmackDown" brand after losing the WWE Women's Championship at this year's WWE SummerSlam event. Mone, on the other hand, has shredded her Sasha Banks ring name and become a dual champion with the NJPW STRONG Women's and AEW TBS Championships sitting on her shoulders.