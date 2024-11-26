Kyle Fletcher Discusses How He Differs From Other AEW Stars, Why Full Gear Was Special

AEW star Kyle Fletcher recently took on his former stablemate, Will Ospreay, during the Full Gear pay-per-view, managing to defeat the former International Champion. However, according to Fletcher, the match was special, and proves why he's different from the rest of the roster, which he explained during the AEW Full Gear Post-Show Media Scrum.

Advertisement

"The fact that I came into AEW when I did means that I kind of got to watch the early days from afar, and watching from afar I feel like it gave me kind of a different appreciation for it before coming in," Fletcher recalled, describing his time outside of AEW, but quickly noting that he would've still appreciated the promotion if he came in sooner. In the end, he feels he joined AEW at the right time.

Fletcher then admitted that he was largely unknown to the AEW and American audiences when he first arrived, but that everything has changed after the pay-per-view. "And the fact that I can now say that I embody the spirit of AEW, I mean, yeah, it's just the icing on the cake for me, really, it feels really cool," he added. It remains to be seen if the feud between Ospreay and Fletcher is over, but both men have been announced for the Continental Classic tournament, albeit within opposing brackets. So, unless they beat all the competitors in their respective brackets, they won't clash in the annual event.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.