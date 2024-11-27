Bully Ray Wonders If WWE's Roman Reigns Can Trust The Wiseman, Paul Heyman

If there is one area in which WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is an expert, it's his former boss and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, but even the former ECW star is a little befuddled by Heyman's obfuscation in dealing with Roman Reigns ahead of Survivor Series.

"Roman Reigns called Paul Heyman, the operator came on and said 'the number you are trying to reach has been disconnected,'" Bully said on "Busted Open Radio," noting how strange it was for Reigns's "consigliere" to be out of contact. "[Paul] shows up on 'Smackdown' with CM Punk as a massive surprise. Did Roman know about this?"

Ray's co-host Dave LaGreca didn't think Reigns knew about Heyman's return or his intention of including CM Punk in the upcoming Men's War Games match against the New Bloodline.

"So the closest person to Roman Reigns...[and they] haven't been talking? Paul disconnected the number?" Bully asked. His co-host also noted that Heyman wasn't wearing his traditional suit-and-tie, and instead wore a blazer and a red t-shirt.

"I want to know how Paul Heyman, who was at Roman Reigns's beck and call...Who was by Roman's side decided to take matters into his own hands?" Bully questioned, adamant that Reigns knew nothing of the appearance. "If I'm Roman Reigns right now, can I trust Paul Heyman?"

The former TNA World Champion doesn't think that Reigns and Heyman are on the same page and that the chemistry between the Bloodline's War Games team would be much more interesting if Reigns had outright refused Heyman taking matters into his own hands.

"That would've been a major question mark in the whole thing," Ray said, using the example of his co-host abandoning the show, disconnecting his phone, and showing up later with someone from his past to help run the program.