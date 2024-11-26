WWE SmackDown Segment Featuring CM Punk, Bloodline Breaks WWE Social Media Record

This past Friday on "WWE Smackdown," CM Punk was revealed by Paul Heyman as the fifth member to join Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Usos against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline in WarGames at Survivor Series. It was the first time "The Best in the World" had been seen on WWE television since the October 7 "WWE Raw," after defeating Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Punk's return also contributed to a massive bump in "Smackdown's" ratings, as the blue brand averaged 1.578 million viewers, a 28% increase in overall viewership. However, Punk not only impacted WWE's cable numbers, his appearance helped the company surpass a social media record.

Advertisement

During "Raw" last night, WWE revealed that the surprise return of both Punk and Heyman garnered over 72 million social media views, which is the most of any "Smackdown" segment throughout the entire year. Heyman took to "X" last night to share the news on what was easily one of the most thrilling WWE segments of 2024.

Zayn also announced on "Raw" last night that Reigns and Punk are scheduled for a sit down face-to-face meeting this Friday on "Smackdown." In addition, Jey Uso will battle Jacob Fatu in a WarGames Advantage match, however due to "SmackDown's" next show being pre-taped, the results have already been revealed, and if you wish to view the spoilers for this Friday, they can be accessed here.

Advertisement