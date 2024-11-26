WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/22/2024

Last week's "WWE SmackDown" has bounced back in viewership and ratings after witnessing a huge fall in both parameters the previous week.

The November 22 edition of the Blue brand saw a 28 percent increase in its average overall viewership, averaging 1.578 million viewers, as per "Wrestlenomics." That number is also 12 percent higher than the trailing four-week average, which currently stands at 1.404 million viewers. But the average viewership for November 2024 is so far 34 percent down when compared to the same period in 2023.

While the average overall viewership saw a near 30 percent gain, the 18-49 key demographic performed even better, registering a rating of 0.46, which is a whopping 44 percent gain compared to the November 15 edition. Last week's show was also #1 in the primetime spot on cable for the key demographic that day as it outperformed the NBA game between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans, which ranked #2 for the night with a rating of 0.36. Like the overall viewership, the key demographic ratings have also not done well for the month of November as it is 26 percent down when compared with November 2023.

"SmackDown" ended with the surprise return of Paul Heyman, who had been on the sidelines ever since the new Bloodline attacked him. He brought along with him CM Punk, who became the final member of the original Bloodline's team for the WarGames match against the Solo Sikoa-led faction at this month's Survivor Series premium live event.

