Tommy Dreamer Details Upside And Downside Of WWE ID Program

WWE recently announced the WWE ID program, which will identify independent wrestlers who WWE would like to keep an eye on, though not hire outright at this moment. Wrestlers are given a contract that provides financial compensation and a path through WWE ID-approved schools and promotions. According to "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer, this is an idea that has its ups and downs.

"I like the school concept of it because they're teaching you how to be television performers...I also think it gives independent wrestlers more hope," Dreamer said, noting that the leatherbound envelope can be a light at the end of the tunnel for people toiling away on the independent scene, especially after WWE's recent focus on college athletes. "[Kylie Rae] has wrestled for...TNA, AEW, NWA, she's been out there, she's phenomenal, and again gives hope for people who have been doing this for quite some time."

Dreamer thinks WWE ID could lead to complications for independent wrestling booking, as it will make it hard for some wrestlers to lose to non-WWE ID talent. Dreamer also believes that the program could lead to stripping the indies bare of talent before said talent has the opportunity to work elsewhere and sharpen their skills.

The WWE ID program began announcing signings at the beginning of the month and has continuously announced signings throughout November, often in the same fashion as Rae, where talent are surprised with a contract in the ring. Rae isn't just a former AEW talent, she was one of the first talent touted by the upstart promotion when it was founded in 2019, though her tenure was brief.