Bryan Danielson Addresses Life After Retirement From Full-Time Competition

Bryan Danielson opened up on life after retiring from full-time wrestling at AEW's WrestleDream in October. Danielson called time on his full-time career after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, and he had the chance to talk about life as a retiree alongside his wife, Brie Garcia, during "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"Since my last match, just think of the daddy-son time, daddy-daughter time I've been able to have that I wasn't able to have before," he started. "There's been that. There's also been less on my plate. Very rarely do I think I struggle with that. But that's been really nice for me because I can just sit there and feel, it's almost like a meditation where I'm not meditating."

Danielson said he's enjoyed taking time out with no problems to solve and is able to push back those that he does, which he has found more of a "baseline piece" as a result. However, he said that he is working on trying to be more involved in his community and his kids' school. The subject then turned to the exact terms of Danielson's retirement, with Garcia floating the idea that wrestlers never truly stay retired.

"I was very cautious not to say retirement, except for the match [at All In against Swerve Strickland] where if I lost I retired," Danielson clarified. "We don't know what's gonna happen with my neck, but it honestly feels like I've got a bobblehead."

Garcia confirmed that Danielson is still waiting to have neck surgery. Danielson, though, said he's been keeping busy until then, coming up with insane scenarios to entertain his wife. He specifically challenged Elon Musk to blow up the moon after reading an extract on nuclear explosives by Yuval Harari.