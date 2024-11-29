Bayley Reflects On Emotional 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Win

This past January, Bayley won her first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women's Championship. "The Role Model" was betrayed by her Damage CTRL faction mates on the road to WrestleMania, making the storyline and her journey to becoming champion an emotional one.

However, Bayley recently shared on "Hall of Fame" the difficulty of trying to hide her emotions when she won the Rumble due to still portraying a heel at the time. She also went into detail about pointing at the WrestleMania sign after winning, explaining why that moment is extra special for her.

"There's so many emotions and it's a whole thing of, like, just help me get through this match and I just wanted it to be perfect, you know?" said Bayley. "I wanted everybody to feel every emotion possible. Being able to point at that sign was so hard to do it with a straight face and not just break down crying. There's a cool picture that somebody took with WWE of me pointing at the sign ... but everybody in the background was pointing at the sign with me and, I don't know, I'm sure it's happened before, but I don't remember seeing a picture like that where everybody, every fan in the back, was pointing at the sign with me and that was a crazy moment."

Bayley also expressed concern about getting injured before WrestleMania 40, stating that she didn't want to wrestle until her scheduled championship match because she was satisfied with her storyline with Sky and her Royal Rumble victory.

