Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson Still Thinks About Wrestling

Bryan Danielson has admitted he still thinks about wrestling despite retiring from full-time competition in October at AEW WrestleDream. Danielson's last match came in a devastating defeat to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream losing the AEW World Championship. He called time on his 25-year career on his terms after being forced into retirement for three years in 2015.

However, he admitted that he still thinks a lot about pro wrestling during a recent appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"There's obviously some struggle. Because there's some struggles in the sense of, I don't know if I will be as good at anything as I was with wrestling," he said.

He was assured by his wife, Brie Garcia, that he is equally, if not better, as a father and a husband. Danielson clarified that in a work environment, he doesn't know what else he could do, and said that he has yet to find something that can fill that void.

"The way it made my brain work, and all that kind of stuff ... there's a lot of stuff to be done, but it doesn't necessarily fire off the creative parts of my brain," said Danielson. "It's been over a month since my last match, and even still I wake up in the middle of the night and I think of wrestling. That's been the part that's been a little bit hard, and I anticipated it, because I enjoy wrestling. I love wrestling."

Before his contract with AEW expired in August, extended by his title run with the company, Danielson was involved in the backstage process and was also part of a disciplinary committee. At the time of his retirement, it was reported that the promotion was hopeful he would make a return to the fold in some capacity when he is ready.