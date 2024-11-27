AEW's Orange Cassidy Thinks He's More Old School Than Critics Say

AEW star Orange Cassidy is one of the promotion's biggest merch sellers, and heavily featured on television and in major feuds, like his recent shot at Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during Full Gear. However, he often gets flak for his wrestling style from veterans and fans alike, but according to Cassidy he's actually an old school wrestler.

Speaking with "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Cassidy said he is an old school wrestler at heart, and addressed the criticisms made by some about him not respecting the industry. "I tend to think they've never seen me wrestle and they don't know what they're talking about," Cassidy claimed. When asked about who inspired him, the AEW star noted that he wasn't inspired by any single wrestler but instead looked at different styles. "I never wanted to be like anybody, I enjoyed — obviously I enjoyed it because I watched it — but there was never one person I wanted to emulate."

"I just embraced who I am and I wanted to be different, I wanted to be unique, so I tried to do the opposite of what everybody was saying in a way that works in professional wrestling," Cassidy said while explaining where he got the inspiration behind his character. The star further explained that putting his hands in his pockets during his matches was an idea he came up with during a match in Beyond Wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.