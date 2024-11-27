WWE Star Roman Reigns Addresses Paul Heyman's 'Incredibly Shady' Behavior

"The Wiseman" Paul Heyman returned on last week's "WWE SmackDown," coming to the aid of the OG Bloodline and finalizing the squad for their upcoming WarGames match against the New Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024 by bringing back CM Punk to join the team. "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns joined "Sports Illustrated" and spoke about Heyman, expressing surprising wariness of the WWE Hall of Famer despite Heyman's apparent assistance on "SmackDown."

"Paul's been incredibly shady if you don't ask me," Reigns declared. "I've seen some of the speculation, 'Well, you didn't answer his phone calls,' and all this and that. But, at the end of the day when I take my leave, there's no question of what I'm doing; I'm recessing back to family to change the hat, to put on that fatherhood hat, to refocus, that way I can come in and come back and dominate and run the show and represent my family at the highest capacity, at the highest standard position. So, there's no questions when I leave."

Reigns then remarked that the question is what happened with Heyman during his leave. Heyman was attacked by Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on "SmackDown" earlier this year, receiving a Shield-style powerbomb through the announce table at ringside. While Heyman clearly has a motive for vengeance against Sikoa and The Bloodline, Reigns feels a need to perform his own counseling for his longtime "Special Counsel." "There's a lot of things that we just haven't had the time to really dive into, and that's just been kind of this trainwreck of a return that it's been for me," Reigns said. "Right now I have just as many questions for 'The Wiseman' as you and I just haven't had the time just due to our busy schedules."

