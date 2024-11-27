WWE's Roman Reigns Explains CM Punk's Role In WarGames 'Family'

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Paul Heyman returned to announce CM Punk as the fifth and final member to join the OG Bloodline's battle against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline in WarGames at Survivor Series. Punk helped Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos fight off Sikoa and company in the ring, leaving the "Best in the World" to come face-to-face with Reigns as "SmackDown" went off the air. This coming Friday, Punk and Reigns are scheduled for a sit down one-on-one with each other, but before then, the "Original Tribal Chief" joined "Sports Illustrated" to provide his thoughts on the uniqueness of Punk siding with him at Survivor Series.

"I mean just first off, to be in a match just full of your family, whether you're fighting with or against each other it's pretty neat. In the grand scheme just looking from God's perspective, it's something I'm very blessed and very fortunate and grateful for ... to add some of the personalities that we have added, a CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Paul. These are outside figures who are working in, some way closer than others. I look at Paul like chosen family, Sami's one of those guys that just slowly but surely endeared himself in, and then Punk is like this crazy, who knows what kind of in-laws, how did this even happen? Who are you here with, you know what I mean? Like checking the guest list, hold on how did you get in here?"

Reigns also explained how he's thrilled to see other talent have the opportunity to shine in the spotlight come Saturday, such as Bronson Reed, who will be featured in the WarGames match on Sikoa's side.

