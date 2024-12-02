WWE HOFer JBL Recalls Backstage Reaction To Owen Hart & Chris Benoit's Deaths

Wrestling has unfortunately been marred by many tragedies over the years, with major names like Chris Benoit and Brian Pillman dying young — and in the case of Benoit, committing heinous acts on the way out. Naturally, these tragedies all had effects on the locker room, and during an appearance on "Something to Wrestle," John "Bradshaw" Layfield recalled how the wrestlers reacted to the news of tragic deaths during his tenure in WWE.

Another oft-cited wrestling tragedy was Owen Hart's death following a harness malfunction at Over the Edge 1999, and according to JBL, the whole ordeal broke Vince McMahon's heart. "I saw Vince with tears in his eyes," the veteran said. "He couldn't even talk, he loved Owen, and he was absolutely heartbroken." JBL further noted that McMahon ended up acting the same when the Benoit family tragedy happened. "Vince had no idea what to do, the same with the whole Benoit thing. (...) There's no template for this stuff!"

In the case of Pillman, the "Loose Cannon" didn't show up for an event, which made everyone know something was wrong. "And that's what we thought with Chris. Chris never missed shows," he recalled. "Chris was a very beloved figure, I mean people loved Chris, everybody did." JBL then said that he had no idea what could've happened to Benoit, but when he heard the news, began to suspect that the "Crippler" might have done it and shared his concern with Undertaker, who took it to McMahon. "Vince was ... I mean he was ... I've never seen him like that, he had no idea."