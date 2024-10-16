WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Remembers Owen Hart's Tragic Death

At Over the Edge 1999, Owen Hart was set to take on The Godfather for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with Hart scheduled to win the match. Unfortunately, as everyone knows, things went horribly wrong, when a stunt that was supposed to see Hart comically descend from the rafters before the match ended with him falling 78 feet, leading to his untimely death at only 34 years old.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Godfather was asked about his memories of the lead up to that match. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that Owen's death, and everything immediately in between, was a bit of a blur.

"I don't remember much about it," Godfather said. "I remember being behind the curtain...I remember spending the day with Owen. I remember talking with the girls. And then, [when] Owen was coming out...when that happened, I was behind the curtain with the girls, going through the 'Don't worry...if you mess up, if you fall, I'll do this.' I was telling them that. And then whoever it was...it might've been Bruce Prichard. I don't know who was sitting at the table. I know it wasn't Jim Ross, I don't think.

"He goes 'Owen fell.' And then I'm like 'What?' He goes 'Owen just fell...' And then it all went down. I just remember what Owen looked like when he came through the curtain, and other than that...my wife, I called my wife right away, and she tells me a lot of things that I said that I don't remember. But she tells me 'You said this and you said that.' And I'm like 'Well I don't remember that.' So it was a blur after that. I don't remember how or when I found out that there was no match...I really don't remember."

