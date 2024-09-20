WWE's Natalya Looks Back On The Death Of Owen Hart, Loves His Family Being Celebrated

Few names in the wrestling business resonate with as much legacy and reverence as that of the Hart family. Today, Natalya proudly carries that torch in WWE, representing not just her lineage but also keeping the memories of her family alive. Recently, she appeared on the "Growing Up Von Erich" podcast. During the show, Natalya reflected on the emotional turmoil that followed Owen Hart's passing.

"It was just such a hard time for our family. I mean, there's a million different emotions that we had. ... And it's funny because the building that we were in last night for 'Monday Night Raw' [The Saddledome], that was the building that my family performed in, in 1997 for a pay-per-view for WWE called In Your House. And it was really the last time my family was all together," Natalya remembered. "And I was saying to Bret last night at 'Monday Night Raw', I was like, this building brings back so many emotions because that was the last time Owen and Bret and my dad and Davey, that was the last time we were all together." The conversation then shifted towards the legacy of the Hart family.

"I still think to this day, it'd be so cool if Owen was still here and we could, you know, he could help me or we could talk about wrestling," Natalya said. "For me, I think it's so important to keep our family legacy alive. Because everything that my grandfather started, I want to be able to keep that moving, keep people remembering it." Natalya's reflections come at a time when she has recently made her return to "WWE Raw," continuing to honor her family's legacy in the ring. That same night, Bret Hart made his return to WWE for the first time in years.

