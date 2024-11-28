Chris Jericho Defeats Tomohiro Ishii, Retains ROH World Championship On AEW Dynamite

The ninth world title reign of Chris Jericho will continue to ROH Final Battle.

Jericho went blow-for-blow with former NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii and leveled the "Stone Pitbull" with the Judas Effect to retain the title on "AEW Dynamite." Jericho had plenty of moral and physical support from Big Bill and Bryan Keith, which played a hand in helping Jericho defeat Ishii despite pouring blood from his mouth due to Ishii's punishment. Jericho has been ROH World Champion since October 23, when he dethroned Mark Briscoe in a Ladder Match on "AEW Dynamite," once again with help from Big Bill and Bryan Keith. His ninth world title in his career, it is Jericho's second reign as ROH World Champion specifically, as Jericho held the title in late 2022.

It is not clear who Jericho's opponent will be on December 20, when ROH comes to the Hammerstein Ballroom for Final Battle. This will be the eighth Final Battle to take place in Hammerstein Ballroom.