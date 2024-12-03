Eric Bischoff Misses Characters In Wrestling Like This 'Believable' WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has named a late WWE and WCW star that he misses, explaining how there was no character like him.

Bischoff was discussing the year 1997 in pro wrestling on "83 Weeks" when he complimented the large physique of Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. That conversation snowballed into Bischoff having a thought that he said he never had before regarding fellow WWE Hall of Famer Vader, whom he worked with in WCW.

"I've never had this thought before, but I really miss Vader," Bischoff stated. "I don't mean personally, but I mean I miss a character like Vader. Somebody that was so massive, so powerful, such an intimidating character."

Vader was billed at 6 feet 5 inches and weighed in at four hundred fifty pounds, and several of his peers have described his hard-hitting ability, including hardcore legends like Mick Foley, which made him believable. Bischoff highlighted how that aspect was what he missed most in modern-day wrestling.

"I mean, he's about as believable as believable can be in the world of professional wrestling, and I miss characters like that," Bischoff said. "He was tough to work with at times. There was two Vaders — there was the nicest, sweetest, most gentle giant in the world; and there was the most obnoxious, aggressive bully, and you never knew for sure which one you were gonna get, you just didn't know."

Bischoff's co-host Conrad Thompson stated there was a missed opportunity with Vader to be in the "WCW Monday Nitro" era as well as in ECW. Bischoff responded that the right timing for Vader did not come up then, while he also noted how the late star's disrespectful behavior backstage was not limited to the wrestlers but also directed at production crew members and assistants.

