WWE Legend Mick Foley Recalls The 'Hardest Hitting' Opponent He Ever Faced

Mick Foley is widely regarded as one of the toughest men to ever set foot in a wrestling ring. Known for his high pain threshold and willingness to endure unimaginable punishment, the WWE Hall of Famer has been involved in some of the most sadistic bouts in professional wrestling history. Whether it was being thrown off the cage by The Undertaker in one of the most brutal Hell in a Cell matches, or battling in hostile environments such as the ECW Arena, Foley earned his reputation as a hardcore icon.

Recently, on an episode of "WWE Vault," Foley reviewed some of the most physically demanding moments of his career. One match in particular stood out: his Texas Death Match against Vader in WCW at Halloween Havoc 1993. In the past, Foley called it the biggest match of his career up until that point.

"In the lead-up to this match, I had been injured several months earlier. And when I got out there, I knew we had to make a statement," Foley said. "I was really excited about the Texas Death Match because it played to my strengths. And I did not think I would ever get a chance to main event another big show in WCW."

Foley went on to highlight just how physically demanding it was to face Vader, the 450-pound powerhouse who was known for his stiff, hard-hitting style.

"When I'm asked by fans who was the hardest-hitting competitor I'd ever shared a ring with, I don't even have to think about it. It was Vader. It jogs your brain. Nobody ever brought it the way Vader did. And there were those who did not like to work that style, and I did. I liked working with Vader, because his size made me an underdog."

Foley recently signed a new Legends contract with WWE.

