Backstage Update On Mick Foley's Status With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently made headlines when he shared his thoughts about disgraced WWE executive Vince McMahon ahead of the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix series being released this week. Now, more news about the hardcore legend has emerged, as Fightful Select is reporting that Foley re-signed a WWE Legends deal. Though Foley is not used on WWE TV, the outlet reported that, per the terms of the Legends contract, he will still be included in video games and his likeness will also be used for merchandise and action figures.

Foley previously teased one final death match to celebrate his 60th birthday, but the idea was dropped as his body wasn't in ideal condition. He scrapped the plans for the match after suffering a concussion, and it doesn't look like he plans on revisiting the idea any time soon. The Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since the 2012 Royal Rumble. Foley said he wasn't at a "loss for potential opponents," however, revealing in an interview he secretly spoke with former AEW World Champion MJF, with the "Salt of the Earth" pitching an idea the veteran liked.

Foley recently spoke at a Q&A session at Northern Ireland Comic Con about his former boss. Foley said there is a "good and bad side" to McMahon, but he "genuinely liked him," despite their relationship never being the same after Foley went to TNA for a few years. Foley said he remains in the mindset of "innocent until proven guilty" regarding McMahon and the allegations of sex trafficking and abuse, put forth in a lawsuit by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).