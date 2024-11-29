DDP Opens Up About Helping WWE Star AJ Styles With Back Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page's yoga program has developed and evolved substantially since its launch in 2005. The platform launched a physical therapy program earlier this year, but the yoga program has been praised by millions of its users, including some who are in the pro wrestling business.

While joining "Busted Open," DDP revealed that he assisted AJ Styles in recovering from back issues he had when "The Phenomenal One" joined WWE in 2016.

"AJ is such a cool dude, but his back was really bad," DDP said. "[Chris] Jericho got in touch with me and he said, '[Styles is] coming in, and his back is killing him.' I pick up a phone and go, 'AJ, you're 30 minutes from me, get your ass down to the [DDP Yoga] Performance Center [laughs], and he came, he did it, and he did it so much."

While DDP is happy to assist wrestlers who use the program, he wishes they become regular users so that they no longer need his help and can alter the workouts to their liking. DDP added that he invited Styles and his family to his retreat in Panama City Beach, Florida not long after Styles debuted in WWE.

"I said, 'I got a room for you right on the beach for you and your wife,'" Page recalled telling Styles. "He goes, 'Well you know D, I got kids.' I go, 'Yeah, I met the twins.' He goes, 'Actually, I got four.' I said, 'Bring them all.' I said, 'If your wife wants to come, bro, you ain't gotta hang out with me the whole time. We'll just get a couple little things done, and then (you) enjoy the beach with your wife.'"

Styles had been practicing DDP Yoga in 2015, a year before he joined WWE, to recover from his back issues.

