Hornswoggle Explains Why His Character Was Silent In WWE For Years

Dylan Postl, better known to WWE fans as Hornswoggle or simply Swoggle, has made quite a career out of comedy and speaking, which is ironic considering the silent start to his pro wrestling career.

In a new interview on "Six Feet Under" with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, the former Hornswoggle said that he had initially been brought into WWE to talk, and was asked to do an Irish accent for his first promo alongside his longtime comrade Fit Finlay.

"I cannot do Irish. I cannot do any accent. I can hardly speak period," Hornswoggle said.

The former Cruiserweight Champion tried his best, certain that he had blown his only shot at WWE stardom. "I asked Fit, 'How do you think that went?' And he went, 'Not very good,'" he remembered.

Hornswoggle says his career flashed before his eyes as he was sure everything he had worked for was for naught, with Finlay's words of "not very good" ringing in his ears.

"Two weeks later I ended up getting a call that [I was hired.] Which is why they didn't have me talk and had me live under the ring for 4 years," Hornswoggle chuckled.

The rest is seemingly history for Postl, who ended up having a meteoric rise in WWE thanks to the love of the fans. The manager soon became an active competitor, at one point fighting alongside Finlay, then being named the illegitimate son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and even the final WWE Cruiserweight Champion of the title's initial tenure.

