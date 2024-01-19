Hornswoggle Says This WWE Storyline Was 'Life-Changing'

Throughout his WWE career, Hornswoggle was given some major roles, from becoming a member of D-Generation X to being the anonymous "WWE Raw" General Manager. However, he admitted it was the angle where he became Vince McMahon's illegitimate son that gets brought up the most, which was life-changing for him.

"It's probably the thing that I'm most proud of that happened. WeeLC is the best match I'll ever have in my life, I say it non-stop, but the Vince's son stuff was easily the highest point of my career," he told "The A2TheK Wrestling Show." "I talk about it all the time, the 15th anniversary of 'Raw,' I was on five segments that whole show that were just about me, and it's just crazy to think about."

Mr. Kennedy was originally slated to take up that role, but due to him being suspended, the role ended up going to Hornswoggle, which is something he admits he was really glad about. The role saw him feud against McMahon, who refused to embrace Hornswoggle which led to JBL and Fit Finlay getting involved as well to help enhance the storyline.

"It really, really was awesome, it really was a cool thing that I can never think, 'Man, what would I have done if it wasn't that?' Who knows if I would've had the longevity that I would have had, who knows any of that? It's a really cool thing that I can look back on as a 21-year-old kid, literally a child still at that point in my life, and go, 'This is the coolest moment ever,'" he said. "I knew it was going to be big, I never knew how big it was going to be, and how big for me. It was astronomical."

