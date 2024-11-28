Video: WWE Stars Choose Their Ideal Survivor Series Teams

This year's Survivor Series: WarGames will officially be headlined by The Bloodline as their civil war intensifies with both Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa leading their respective teams. Survivor Series has mostly always featured two teams clashing, often representing either WWE brands. In a video uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel, a few stars were recently asked who they would pick in a hypothetical Survivor Series team alongside them.

Dominik Mysterio was one of the first caught backstage, and went on to list several legendary names. "I'm gonna go with Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, and last and final pick... Give me Razor Ramon — Scott Hall," he said. Bron Breakker was also asked, and immediately named his uncle and father, The Steiner Brothers, as well as Doom — Ron Simmons and Butch Reed. "That's four Division One All-Americans on the same team, four people that are 275 pounds plus," he noted. Breakker praised Simmons and Reed, and called his team the "D1 All-Americans."

Rey Mysterio picked Bret Hart, Andre the Giant, Batista, and most interestingly, his son. "I hate to say this, but I would have to pick the dirtiest player in the game, and that would be Dirty Dominik," he noted. Jey Uso then selected his picks, naming members from the Anoaʻi family. "I'm gonna go Yoko, right? I'm gonna go Samoan Bulldozer, right? I'm gonna do Afa and Sika, The Wild Samoans, yeah!" R-Truth then stepped up, picking his "childhood hero," John Cena, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Usos.

Several other wrestlers also gave their picks, including Mia Yim, Xavier Woods, DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Chiampa, Pretty Deadly, and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, who all selected some of the biggest names to ever step into WWE.