Tommy Dreamer Breaks Down 'Scary' Bron Breakker Spot From WWE Raw

Make no mistake: Bron Breakker is an intense performer. So intense that it's a miracle he hasn't been seriously injured yet. Fans watching the November 25 episode of "WWE Raw" saw Breakker pull off a risky spot where he ran full speed into the announce table. That may not sound crazy by wrestling standards, but the optics told a different story. Breakker's sternum absorbed the impact from the corner of the table, which didn't budge. While some credit could go to the table, Tommy Dreamer of "Busted Open After Dark" said Breakker deserves tons of praise for committing to the spot.

"What Bron Breakker did running into that table, man, I got scared," Dreamer said. "I was so impressed with it. I was seriously like, 'Man, I hope he didn't break a rib. I hope he didn't tear a pec, tear a lat.' Because he was running so fast. He committed to the move. ... Seriously, go into work tomorrow, run as hard as you can into somebody's desk. See where that gets you."

Dreamer brought up the misconception about WWE's announce desks that they're rigged to break easily. According to the former ECW and WWE star, there's less give than fans think.

"Trust me, it is solid," Dreamer insisted. "When people say, 'Oh, it's a breakable table.' There are no breakable tables. I have seen in WCW where they cut tables, and those are the worst. Almost cost Fit Finlay his career. You just break a table. ... and just the mindset is, 'I'm gonna go through this table.' That's it. 'I'm gonna break this thing with my body.'"

The Finlay injury Dreamer mentioned occurred in 1999 at a WCW house show. During a hardcore match with Brian Knobbs, Finlay lacerated his leg going through one of WCW's dodgy tables. His leg almost required amputation and Finlay needed years to recover.