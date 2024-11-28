Mark Henry Lays Out What He Wants To See From Eric Bischoff's WWE NXT Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is set to appear during next week's "NXT" episode ahead of DEADL1NE 2024, where he'll have some creative control for the night. Bischoff notably addressed Trick Williams and Ridge Holland, promising the two rivals that they'll both walk out of "NXT" hating each other even more.

According to Mark Henry on "Busted Open Radio," Bischoff should bring up Big E, who Holland unfortunately injured during their match, and suggest that the same could happen to Williams. "Anytime someone references trying to end your career, that's different than 'I wanna come up by wrestling you, I wanna beat you.' That's altogether different," he noted. Henry further emphasized that making it personal should make the match at the PLE reflect how intense their rivalry is.

"He wants to stir the pot, he wants these guys to be more at each other's throats," Henry opined, suggesting that Bischoff wants the two men to become bloodthirsty. However, Henry personally claims that he wants "NXT" to be better as a whole and would do things differently in Bischoff's shoes. "I don't want people to feel like they gotta prove a point. I'm gonna give opportunities to people that deserve it."

In light of Ava Raine being attacked, Henry suggested that Bischoff likely just wants to assume the power as well as interject his idea of where "NXT" should be heading. However, viewers will find out more about Bischoff's plans on next week's episode.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.