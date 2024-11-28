Paul Heyman Says CM Punk Was 'Collateral Damage' In Battle With WWE Management

Across his tenure as a manager, Paul Heyman has represented some of the biggest names in the industry, like the "Second City Saint," CM Punk. Unfortunately, working with Heyman hasn't always been the best thing for the careers of his "Paul Heyman Guys." During an interview with CBS Sports, Heyman suggested that his pairing with Punk hurt the "Second City Saint's" career trajectory at one point.

Heyman had notably backed Punk early into his WWE debut, but the "Wise Man" suggested that his 2006 fallout with WWE after a rumored meeting with Stephanie McMahon ultimately affected the then-rising star's career. "CM Punk battled against the perception that he was only a 'Paul Heyman guy.' He got unfortunately dragged down by that tag," he claimed. "He became collateral damage to my fallout with management. Because of my fallout with management, he was tagged — that's literally what they called him — 'Oh yeah, the Paul Heyman guy.'"

The "Wise Man" then praised Punk's in-ring ability and draw as a main-eventer, noting that "The Second City Saint" has since earned his status as a major name in the industry. "No matter how stupid of a concept they threw at him, he made it work... He was undeniable. You could not stop the progress no matter how they self-sabotaged their product."

Punk is already slated for his next major match following his rivalry with Drew McIntyre, after being selected as the fifth man for the Bloodline Survivor Series: WarGames match. The bout will see him team up with another major "Paul Heyman Guy," Roman Reigns, and the rest of his team.



