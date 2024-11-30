AEW's Adam Cole Confirms Embarrassing Rumor

Many of today's generation of wrestlers grew up as fans of the business first. Speaking on "Q101," AEW star Adam Cole shared an embarrassing story from high school that demonstrated just how deep his fandom ran. Apparently, Cole once blew off an opportunity with a young lady because he was enthralled by a wrestling match, an unromantic occurrence that likely followed him around the halls for quite some time.

"I was in high school," Cole began. "Like a freshman or sophomore in high school. And my best friend was there, and he had a girl that he really liked and they were dating at the time. And the girl brought a friend who thought I was very cute. And we all were hanging out. Those two were smooching on the other couch, but we had [on TV] No Way Out: Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton."

Cole admitted he was more interested in watching the action on TV than getting any himself. Adding to the absurdity was that Cole had already seen the match: he had attended the event live at 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore in 2006.

"I was at this show," Cole laughed. "I was there. I had already seen the match, but I wanted to watch it on DVD. And she was trying to kiss me, and I said, 'Hey, listen, not right now. I gotta watch Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.' I was dedicated."

For what it's worth, Orton pinned Mysterio at No Way Out in a match that scored three-and-a-quarter stars from Dave Meltzer's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter." These days, Cole is hoping to get his hands on long-time nemesis MJF. On the November 27 edition of "Dynamite," Cole was announced for a "Dynamite" Dozen Battle Royal next week that will secure a match with MJF if he wins.