WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Addresses Linda McMahon's Cabinet Appointment

Earlier this month, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon was appointed as the Secretary of Education by President-elect Donald Trump. She is also currently acting as the co-chair of Trump's presidential transition team. McMahon has plenty of experience in the political realm, most notably as the head of the Small Business Administration in Trump's first run as President in 2016. She was also apart of the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009, before resigning in 2010 due to restrictions on board members trying to ask for campaign contributions. WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash has now provided his thoughts on McMahon's new cabinet role.

Speaking on his podcast "Kliq This," Nash explained that McMahon being able to step away from professional wrestling has finally allowed her to focus on her passion, which he believes has always been education.

"So number one, I thought she did a really good job when she was a small business ... then she was in charge of the committee when he was getting re-elected so she was in charge of a lot of that and I just think she's been with the Connecticut Board of Ed, she's been with them, it's like anything else. I know that her passion had she not went in the direction that she did with Vince and as far as taking over the company and getting in the wrestling business and being the CEO, I think her passion was always education."

Nash continued to suggest that McMahon has put herself into a role that she looks forward doing and will be focused on ensuring that her grandchildren have the best education available to them in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.