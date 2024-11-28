Tommy Dreamer Says This Line Of Dialogue From WWE NXT 'Got' Him

A heated story began on "WWE NXT" this week in a backstage segment where Eddy Thorpe grabbed the wrist of general manager Ava, preventing her from walking away, which then left her vulnerable to being inadvertently hit with a door from a fight that started off to the side. This caused WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to get involved, confronting Thorpe. While reviewing the show on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer made note of dialogue that stood out to him regarding Ava.

"Here's another interesting thing that I took away from that: Trick Williams is talking, he addresses what he saw too because normally it's all about the next segment, the next thing that's gonna happen and they brush past it which I don't like," Dreamer remarked. "(Williams) said, 'Hey, I'm sure Ava is gonna be okay. We all know about her bloodline,' and right then and there I was like, 'Hmm, that was interesting to me.'" Dreamer was not sure if the usage of the word 'bloodline' was done intentionally or not, but believes it was, pointing out how some of the "smarter" fans had a strong reaction to the word. With Survivor Series happening this weekend and the Bloodline WarGames match featured, Dreamer thinks WWE could be making subtle teases.

"Could you throw in another person who's going to affect this storyline or are we gonna see Ava get called up to be involved somehow, someway with "The Final Boss," Dreamer predicted referring to Ava's father The Rock. "I feel she's earned it; I feel she's an excellent on-air character ... I don't think they need it today, but I just thought it was a great line."

