Mark Henry Addresses Seth Rollins' Potential Role At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE offered up some questionable booking lately with Seth Rollins on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend. Rollins, who was in a feud with Bronson Reed, abruptly vanished after Reed was added to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline team for their WarGames match against the OG Bloodline. It was anticipated by some that Rollins would join the OG Bloodline to even the odds, but CM Punk did so instead. "Busted Open Radio" host Mark Henry feels there is a plan in store for Rollins this weekend.

"I'm just thinking that Seth Rollins interferes somehow," Henry predicted. "I just got this guttural feeling that Seth is gonna take it upon himself to say, 'No, I'm gonna inflict some pain on Punk,' and he's gonna cost (the OG Bloodline)." It was brought up to Henry that Reigns was a tyrant of a ruler when he was Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he clearly will be wanting to get the title back, so the men who are teaming with Reigns for WarGames should be wary of the "Original Tribal Chief" returning to his old ways.

With Rollins and Reigns having unresolved issues and Rollins having a motive to attack Reigns in addition to Punk, Henry feels Rollins will stay on his current course. "It makes sense for him to attack Bronson Reed and he indirectly helps Punk, and he helps Roman but he says to them afterwards, 'Don't think for one second that I did what I did because I wanted to help each one of you bastards, because I wish there was a way that both of y'all could lose. But, no one does what he did to me and don't get what's coming to him and he got what's coming to him.'"

