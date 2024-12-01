WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Recalls 'Hell' The Miz Went Through With Hazing

WWE star The Miz has earned the respect of his peers and fans in recent years for his longevity, and his skills in the ring and on the mic, but there was a time when he wasn't well-liked by those in the WWE locker room. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has revealed how the WWE Grand Slam Champion was ill-treated and the tough ordeal he went through.

While talking about the various pranks he has witnessed in pro wrestling on "Busted Open," Ray touched upon how the WWE locker room treated The Miz. He stated that the ones who hazed Miz were loved by fans and those in the business.

"I'm going to give a name right now, Dave [LaGreca], this guy went through absolute hell, but he's already told these stories before and he made it through — The Miz," said Ray. "Dude, Miz went through hell — bad, and he came out on the other side. Let me tell you something, there are guys in this business so loved, so revered, so spoken highly of that were piece of sh*t ribbers in reality, who were shoot bullies in that locker room. [Some will say] 'But we love them, they had such good matches. They're so revered, everybody loves them.' Bulls*it, you phony f**ks."

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that bullying was bad earlier in pro wrestling as he revealed that certain stars would burn the clothes of their peers. The Miz was famously kicked out of the WWE locker room in his early years in the company, with Chris Benoit reportedly being the one to throw him out, while WWE legend JBL also admitted that he bullied the former reality TV star.

