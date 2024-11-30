Kevin Owens Explains Why He's Right About Cody Rhodes On WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens addressed his issues with Cody Rhodes during the "WWE SmackDown" before Survivor Series. Owens had turned on Rhodes to kickstart their feud immediately following Bad Blood, and one of the subjects of his promo on "SmackDown" was Rhodes teaming with Roman Reigns against The New Bloodline.

Owens recalled his past torment at the hands of "The Original Tribal Chief," providing three examples: on January 1, 2021, where he was assaulted by Reigns and Jey Uso two-on-one and thrown off of scaffolding; on January 31, 2021, at the Royal Rumble, during his Last Man Standing Universal title bout, Reigns ran him over with a golf cart; and once again at the Royal Rumble, in 2023, he was subjected to a beatdown at the hands of The Usos by the order of Reigns.

Owens noted that Rhodes was in the building when the third incident happened, yet "The American Nightmare" did not come out to save him. That, as well as his teaming with Reigns, was only a few of the ways he could prove he deserves everything that's coming for Rhodes when the two face off at Saturday Night's Main Event, with Owens claiming that he will "turn the American Nightmare into the Canadian Dream."

Rhodes was in action on this week's "SmackDown," where he once again faced Carmelo Hayes and got the better of the former "NXT" Champion.