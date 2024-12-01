Paul Heyman Comments On Evolution Of CM Punk In WWE

At the time of his 2014 WWE departure, CM Punk was one of the biggest stars in the industry, and could have easily taken his act to any other promotion and elevated them. However, Punk instead stepped away from the industry, only to embark on a controversial AEW run in 2021, before making a triumphant return to WWE during Survivor Series 2023, going on to have his popular feud with Drew McIntyre.

However, according to Paul Heyman — who has always gone to bat for Punk — even he didn't believe that Punk would end up having a more fascinating character today than he had back in 2012. "I'd say that's just not in the cards for him," Heyman noted to "CBS Sports." "And yet I look at what he did with McIntyre and realize that he's so much more interesting now. He has a deeper connection with the audience now, which I never imagined would have been possible."

Heyman continued to describe Punk as a rebel, noting that's usually something that an individual ages out of as they can no longer embody the disruption that progresses against the establishment, but according to him, Punk hasn't lost his touch in that regard. "He is now the older rebel with a little more wisdom behind him and a little more tact involved, and he's that much more compelling version of a character and persona — let alone his ability to portray it — than ever before," Heyman declared.