Finn Balor Robs Damian Priest Of World Heavyweight Title Again At WWE Survivor Series

By Daisy Ruth
GUNTHER heads down to the ring, wearing his World Heavyweight Championship, to defend the belt against Randy Orton. WWE

GUNTHER is still World Heavyweight Champion, thanks to a little help from Judgment Day's Finn Balor, after he defeated Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames. The story going in to the match was that GUNTHER appeared to have lost a bit of his confidence, and Priest had the upper hand in their brawls over the last few weeks. After the bell rang, GUNTHER almost immediately took a break outside of the ring after dodging a kick from Priest. He slid out of the ring again and stared down his opponent from the outside. Once the match finally got fully underway, the pair fought an evenly-matched battle, though GUNTHER dodged Priest at the beginning.

Priest got the upper hand and looked for a Razor's Edge, but his left shoulder, which GUNTHER targeted earlier in the match, gave out, and the champion was able to get out of Priest's grasp. GUNTHER attempted to get Priest in a sleeper hold, but power bombed him instead. Priest looked for a South of Heaven, but GUNTHER countered again after Priest's arm gave out again. GUNTHER locked in a Kimura Lock, but Priest didn't tap. The champion went to the top rope with Priest and looked for a superplex, but Priest countered, but ended up falling to the outside.

Balor then appeared, seemingly from the crowd, and came off the ring steps to deliver a Coup de Gracie to his former friend. GUNTHER got Priest back in the ring, power bombed him, and put him in a sleeper hold. Priest passed out and GUNTHER was declared the winner.

