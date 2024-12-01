Finn Balor Robs Damian Priest Of World Heavyweight Title Again At WWE Survivor Series

GUNTHER is still World Heavyweight Champion, thanks to a little help from Judgment Day's Finn Balor, after he defeated Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames. The story going in to the match was that GUNTHER appeared to have lost a bit of his confidence, and Priest had the upper hand in their brawls over the last few weeks. After the bell rang, GUNTHER almost immediately took a break outside of the ring after dodging a kick from Priest. He slid out of the ring again and stared down his opponent from the outside. Once the match finally got fully underway, the pair fought an evenly-matched battle, though GUNTHER dodged Priest at the beginning.

Priest got the upper hand and looked for a Razor's Edge, but his left shoulder, which GUNTHER targeted earlier in the match, gave out, and the champion was able to get out of Priest's grasp. GUNTHER attempted to get Priest in a sleeper hold, but power bombed him instead. Priest looked for a South of Heaven, but GUNTHER countered again after Priest's arm gave out again. GUNTHER locked in a Kimura Lock, but Priest didn't tap. The champion went to the top rope with Priest and looked for a superplex, but Priest countered, but ended up falling to the outside.

Balor then appeared, seemingly from the crowd, and came off the ring steps to deliver a Coup de Gracie to his former friend. GUNTHER got Priest back in the ring, power bombed him, and put him in a sleeper hold. Priest passed out and GUNTHER was declared the winner.