Bryan Danielson Gets Candid About Life Post-AEW

Bryan Danielson retired from full-time competition following his loss to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream this past October. The former AEW World Champion spoke with his wife Brie Garcia on "The Nikki & Brie Show" about life after retirement, and one thing Danielson is enjoying is spending more time with his kids.

"You can really see [his son] Buddy's [difference]," Danielson said. He and Brie have noticed that their son is much less uncomfortable around the formerly-absent Danielson, even asking Danielson to read him bedtime stories instead of the usual Brie.

"It's always been 'Mommy everything,'" Brie said, amazed at how much Buddy has taken to Danielson in his off-time. Unfortunately for fans of "The American Dragon," Danielson considers himself essentially retired, as much as a living wrestler can be at least.

"I was very cautious to not say 'retirement,' except for the match where 'if I lost if I retire,' but after that, it was all 'The end of my full-time career,'" Danielson said, referring to the career vs. title match where he won the AEW title at All Out, with Brie adamant that the former WWE Champion needs neck surgery. "I realized this with my last retirement, which was forced...People are sad for a bit, they're sad for like this much, and then everybody just moves on...The hardest part for it is probably for the person who does it."

Danielson's child goes to school with an anonymous former NFL player, with whom Danielson has struck up a friendship over coming to grips with retirement.