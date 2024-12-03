Paul Heyman Talks About His Surge In Popularity During WWE's Bloodlne Storyline

Whether as a commentator or as Brock Lesnar's manager, Paul Heyman has spent the better part of the last 23 years with WWE in some capacity. Following Lesnar's exit from the company in the summer of 2020, Heyman joined forces with Roman Reigns to become his "Wiseman" and a founding member of The Bloodline.

Although members of the group have come and gone since, including Sami Zayn and The Usos, Heyman has proved to be a constant as the voice of the group during their meteoric rise in popularity amongst fans, and has stuck by Reigns' side.

"I don't know if I would consider myself a very popular man," Heyman told Shakiel Mahjouri when called such by him on "SHAK Wrestling." "That is certainly embedded within quite an intriguing story that has captured the imagination of wrestling fans, sports entertainment fans, fans that never paid attention to WWE before on a global basis. We have an ensemble cast here and we have a structure that allows for some great creative freedom, so I would have to share that credit with quite a few people, but thank you for the credit nonetheless."

Following a months-long absence from WWE programming due to an attack launched on him by the new Bloodline in June, Heyman made his long-awaited return to WWE programming on the November 22 edition of "WWE SmackDown." On his return, he reunited with Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Usos in response to a call placed to him by Reigns to his disconnected number the week prior, when looking for a fifth member for their WarGames team.

