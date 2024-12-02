Kevin Owens Calls Out WWE Management (And Jimmy Fallon) On Social Media

This past Saturday, Survivor Series featured two star-studded WarGames matches and three highly contested title bouts. However, for the first time since becoming Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes wasn't scheduled for a Premium Live Event match. That's because in two weeks time, Kevin Owens will challenge Rhodes for his title at Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC. However, according to "The Prizefighter," there's another possible reason why his match with "The American Nightmare" wasn't scheduled for Survivor Series.

Owens took to social media early Monday morning to retweet a comment suggesting that his Undisputed WWE Championship match didn't occur this past Saturday because of Survivor Series taking place in his home country of Canada, which might have made the crowd root for him against the company's top babyface. Owens also tagged television host Jimmy Fallon due to hosting Rhodes on his show last week.

"Is this why?"

During his appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Rhodes explained that Owens is irritated by the way he dresses himself on a week-to-week basis in WWE, alluding to always presenting himself in the best suits that he could possibly wear.

WWE has yet to announce any further matches for Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, but according to Rhodes, the fans should be prepared for a few surprises on the show. This will also be the second time that Owens is challenging Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship this year after being unable to capture the title at Bash In Berlin this past August.