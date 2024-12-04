LA Knight Addresses His First WWE Firing And Finding His Way Back

In his second run with WWE, LA Knight has reached levels of success he never came close to previously, and the former WWE United States Champion cites simply continuing to push forward as the primary reason why his return has been so overwhelmingly positive. Appearing on "Jazzy's World TV," Knight talked about his return, as well as the early days, which included his involvement in a Triple H workout video that didn't exactly turn out to be his ticket to stardom.

"Did that help me in any way?" Knight asked. "Probably not because [I got fired soon after]. It took me another journey around the world to come back home here and make things happen." Knight, whose run as United States Champion ended at Survivor Series with a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura, recognized the twists and turns he took to get back to WWE, and is excited for whatever is next. "It's wild to be here now and just consider all that history and the crazy different side quests I've taken," he said, "whether it be [the fitness video] or doing different commercials, TV shows, whatever. [At this point], sky's the limit."

Asked if there were ever times when he considered giving up on wrestling between leaving WWE in 2014 and coming back in 2021, Knight denied ever really seeing an end during that period, with one possible exception that was far out of his control. "There was really never a moment that I ever felt like I was gonna call it quits," he explained. "[I knew] that something was gonna connect. [It] was just 'keep pushing forward.' The only time where I thought, 'I think I'm kinda stuck and I think this might be the end of the road for me,' [was] when the pandemic happened."