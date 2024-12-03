GUNTHER Gets World Title Challenger For SNME, Appears To Turn Babyface On WWE Raw

The foundation was laid for GUNTHER's next World Heavyweight Championship opponent at SNME — and his babyface turn — during "WWE Raw."

GUNTHER defended his title last weekend against Damian Priest during Survivor Series, though the result was marred by controversy through Finn Balor's interference. On Monday, Balor approached GUNTHER backstage demanding appreciation for helping him, but the "Ring General" admitted that he needed a clean win to right his path after losing to Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, and was therefore unappreciative. GUNTHER rebuffed Balor's demand for a title, but wanted to put Dominik Mysterio in his place and said he would arrange a match between them.

That bout was characterized by the champion looking to assert his dominance, with Mysterio finding short flurries and at one point pushing close to victory; GUNTHER held a sleeper hold on "Dirty Dom" and the pair were drawn into the corner, simultaneously sandwiching the referee between them and the ropes and allowing for Mysterio to land a low-blow. He followed up with a 619 to the gut before leveling GUNTHER to the middle ropes for the 619 followed by a frog splash, but only getting a near-fall. Swiftly following that GUNTHER fought his way back to the advantage, delivering a powerbomb for the pinfall. But he was then assaulted by Balor, landing multiple Coup de Graces to the fallen champion before looking at his stablemate to say, "That's how you do it." He later demanded that Adam Pearce greenlight the title match, and Pearce said that following the beatdown GUNTHER is equally interested in the bout, so he made it official.

GUNTHER getting a storyline with Balor and The Judgment Day appears to solidify what had seemed apparent after Survivor Series, where his respect for Priest and disdain for Balor's interference pointed in that direction.