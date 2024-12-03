Big E's Girlfriend Comments On WWE Raw New Day Angle, Xavier Woods & Mia Yim Respond

The New Day celebrated their 10-Year Anniversary during last night's "WWE Raw," but while fans naturally anticipated the implosion of the group after months of it being teased, things took a more sinister step when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both declined Big E's attempts to fix their relationship and instead ousted him from the group. Following this, Big E's girlfriend Kris Yim took to X to call out both Woods and Kingston for their actions. "Nah when we bought our home I was looking forward to having the boys over ... I was mentally planning to make TWO different meals to accommodate @TrueKofi vegan ass and @AustinCreedWins childish ass pallet. But since yall wanna be ungrateful crybaby ass b***hes y'all can CHOKE," she posted. Woods then learned of the post, firing back a shot of his own. "Looks like I dodged a bullet not having to pretend to enjoy a bland ass meal," he posted.

However, Kris didn't let Woods' jab go unanswered, and stuck back hard on a personal note. "The meal would have to be as bland as your singles run to accommodate your underdeveloped taste buds," she posted in response. Additionally, Mia Yim, Kris' sister, weighed in on the post, and gave a suggestion on what Kris should feed Woods and Kingston. "Feed em Popeyes biscuits and hide all the liquids," she posted.

While the segment left Big E out in the wind, especially since his return to the ring is still unclear, it remains to be seen if Woods and Kingston can remain on the same page after their recent spate of very public disagreements.