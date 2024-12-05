AEW Star Talks About Comparisons To Hollywood A-Lister Ryan Gosling

Generally speaking, Ryan Gosling and professional wrestling aren't two things that go together. Though he did once have an unpleasant autograph encounter with The Ultimate Warrior, "The Notebook" star has never starred in a wrestling themed movie, nor spoken about the profession. But Gosling still manages to get brought up in wrestling circles, primarily because of the similarities in appearance to AEW star Orange Cassidy.

Those comparisons came up again last week when Cassidy was interviewed by "TMZ." Cassidy revealed the origin of the comparison between him and Gosling came from his days on the indies. He also said he'd be willing to follow in Gosling's footsteps regarding acting.

"Yeah, for sure, I'll act, whatever, that's fine," Cassidy said. "Feels like I'll figure it out. No, yeah, for sure, I'd love to do something like that. When people compare me to Ryan Gosling...let me tell you a quick little story. I was wrestling on an independent show down in Texas, I don't know exactly where it was. There's like 50 people in the crowd, they don't know who I was, they could care less. I come out...I walk around the ring to get in the ring. And some...kid was like 'Oh yeah, here's this guy. He looks like Ryan Gosling.'

"And I'm like 'That is the best compliment anyone could ever give me.' The idea that I look like Ryan Gosling is like 'Oh thank you! Thank you!' I don't know...I don't have any hobbies outside of wrestling. Sleep, I think is a hobby? Yeah, sleep's great. But yeah, the Ryan Gosling thing...when the movie 'Barbie' came out, my Twitter was blowing up with 'Look, it's Orange Cassidy in the movie.' I'm like 'Yeah, I wish I was next to Margot Robbie in that movie. Put me in the sequel.'"

