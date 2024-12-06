WWE Star Titus O'Neil Reveals His Current In-Ring Status

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil has done immense amount of charity work for the company over many years. The recipient of the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Warrior Award, O' Neil is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, and was the inaugural holder of the WWE 24/7 Championship. O'Neil's last match was on "WWE Raw" in November 2020 where he unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE United State Championship. While joining "The Business of the Business," O'Neil was asked about his current in-ring status.

"I do get the itch to get back in the ring. I love competing, I love entertaining, but as I said in previous interviews here recently, if there's an opportunity that works well for me to do but I'm like literally getting ready to do two or three other film projects," O'Neil answered. "I've already (done) two film projects that'll be coming out in 2025, I do desire to have a high level of success in Hollywood much like my fellow WWE stars that made that jump."

O'Neil did not outright answer the question with speculation that he has retired from in-ring competition, but his heart may now be out of the squared-circle. One of the people responsible for getting O'Neil into the pro wrestling business in the late-2000s was "The Animal" Batista, whom O'Neil called one of his best friends and an influence for transitioning from wrestler to actor.

"I am really excited about that process of becoming that, and I have some great people to follow, I have some great people to lean on in John Cena and Dave Bautista to ask questions and to get just kind of the best practices to help me on this journey," O'Neil revealed.

