Titus O'Neil Discusses Talent Having More Leeway Under Triple H's WWE Regime

Titus O'Neil has spent the better part of the last four years working for WWE outside of the ring, where he's become a Global Ambassador, and an author and has continued to contribute to several charities around the world. Since former CEO Vince McMahon resigned from the company, WWE CCO Triple H has made it easier for talent to explore their passions and contributions outside of professional wrestling, and in a recent interview with "Two Man Power Trip," O'Neil outlined how important "The Game's" lenience has been with allowing stars to begin their own endeavors.

"I think Triple H for sure has been a great steward of the resources that the WWE platform has provided even with the merger," O'Neil said. "I think one of the things that I enjoy about what Triple H does, he has allowed talent to tap into their philanthropic endeavors more, things that people are more passionate about, they're able to be more open and forthright about as well ... everyone that's involved with this platform has an opportunity to change people's lives forever and if we don't take that opportunity to do so then we're just mismanaging what God has given us."

O'Neil used WWE star Sami Zayn as an example of somebody who was intimidated to begin his "Sami For Syria" non-profit organization, due to thinking he would face backlash from the company. However, O'Neil pointed out that there shouldn't be any controversy with providing help to people from your own background and if there is, then he's working for the wrong company.