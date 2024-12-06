Titus O'Neil Discusses Talent Having More Leeway Under Triple H's WWE Regime
Titus O'Neil has spent the better part of the last four years working for WWE outside of the ring, where he's become a Global Ambassador, and an author and has continued to contribute to several charities around the world. Since former CEO Vince McMahon resigned from the company, WWE CCO Triple H has made it easier for talent to explore their passions and contributions outside of professional wrestling, and in a recent interview with "Two Man Power Trip," O'Neil outlined how important "The Game's" lenience has been with allowing stars to begin their own endeavors.
"I think Triple H for sure has been a great steward of the resources that the WWE platform has provided even with the merger," O'Neil said. "I think one of the things that I enjoy about what Triple H does, he has allowed talent to tap into their philanthropic endeavors more, things that people are more passionate about, they're able to be more open and forthright about as well ... everyone that's involved with this platform has an opportunity to change people's lives forever and if we don't take that opportunity to do so then we're just mismanaging what God has given us."
O'Neil used WWE star Sami Zayn as an example of somebody who was intimidated to begin his "Sami For Syria" non-profit organization, due to thinking he would face backlash from the company. However, O'Neil pointed out that there shouldn't be any controversy with providing help to people from your own background and if there is, then he's working for the wrong company.
O'Neil on WWE's recent growth as a company
O'Neil continued by speaking about how WWE focuses on developing younger talent, explaining that they have made several programs and resources available for wrestlers to become the best version of themselves. He also credited WWE for having immense support from the trainers and mentors within their facilities throughout the company.
"I see the future continuing to grow for several reasons," O'Neil continued. "Number one, just the quality of athlete that WWE is attracting as well as the training performance center and the trainers that are there, the minds that are there...the WWE recruitment process, the WWE college recruitment process or the WWE ID program, all instantly have a leg up when it comes to the development...it really does provide the opportunity for talent to not only become great performers but be better overall human beings from the drug policy to the counseling that's available to the training...an opportunity to be truly be WWE superstars, not wrestlers, not performers, superstars."
O'Neil also stressed the importance of the definition of what it means to be superstar, explaining that the expectation is to be flexible and prepared, using the example that one should be able to walk the red carpet on any given night and then have a TLC match the next night. He also pointed out that being a superstar means maintaining your physical and mental health as well as preparing yourself to wrestle in different countries and knowing how to speak to the media.
