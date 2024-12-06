Why Konnan Says AEW's Will Ospreay Is Similar To WWE HOFer Scott Hall

The late WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall, has been touted as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, and was involved in some of the biggest storylines during the late 90s. However, while there will undoubtedly never be another Scott Hall, Konnan believes that Will Ospreay has one similar trait that the "Bad Guy" had.

"He's kinda the type of guy that Scott Hall was – he can take losses and people still like him, you know what I'm saying?" Konnan opined during a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100." "That fanbase, the hardcores, see him as a top guy."

Not too long ago, Nic Nemeth had a lot of praise for Ospreay as well, and during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he opined that the star is actually someone you build a pro wrestling company around and make your world champion. Despite this, Nemeth noted that this isn't even the only spot Ospreay can take, since others can be competing in the title scene while he simply tells good stories, as the moment the music hits, the crowd goes nuts, something Konnan alluded to. Additionally, Nemeth further praised Ospreay, opining that he's a performer on not only the mic, but in the ring and backstage, making him a special wrestler. Due to this, he doesn't think a lack of championship runs will affect his star power as everyone will be watching him regardless.

